Doda: Police announce cash reward for militants

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of the three terrorists responsible for the recent killing of four soldiers, including a captain in Doda district, and announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh on their heads.

Doda in Jammu region has been rocked by several terror incidents since June, which is being seen by security agencies as an attempt by Pakistan-based terror handlers to revive terrorism in the hilly district.

Releasing the sketches of three terrorists, a police spokesman in Doda said they are moving in the upper reaches of the district especially in Dessa forest where an army captain and three soldiers were killed in a gunfight during an anti-terror operation on July 16.

J&K Police announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on each of these three terrorists, the spokesperson said, appealing to the general public to provide information about them and assured that the identity of the informer will be kept a secret.

Police shared over a dozen phone and mobile numbers, including that of senior police officers and control room for people to reach out.

Besides the deadly encounter in Dessa forest, at least 10 security personnel have been injured in separate terror attacks at Chattergalla pass, Gandoh, Kastigarh, Ghadi Bagwah forest between June 12 and July 18.

Three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in the Gandoh area of the district on June 26.

