Advisor Bhatnagar flags off mega cleanliness-cum-awareness drive at Gulmarg

Calls for community involvement in preserving natural beauty, its environs

GULMARG: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Saturday flagged off a massive cleanliness-cum-awareness drive here.The drive was organised by Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) in collaboration with Rotary Club Kashmir.

Addressing the large gathering of officers, volunteers and school children, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized on the vital role of community involvement in preserving the natural beauty and its environs. He added that our goal should not only be clean up but to foster a sense of responsibility towards our environment.

While interacting with participants after flagging off the drive, Advisor Bhatnagar stressed upon collective and collaborative efforts from everyone for ensuring plastic and polythene free Gulmarg. He added that we must ensure a plastic-free environment as this will help preserve our fragile ecosystem and maintain a clean and safe environment for future generations

He highlighted the role of civil society towards this endeavour and lauded the role of GDA and other organisations for their efforts and commitment towards making this world famous destination free of plastic and polythene.

CEO GDA, Waseem Raja while expressing his gratitude to the Advisor for leading the cleanliness drive, appraised him about steps being taken by GDA and Gulmarg Municipality to ensure litter free and plastic free Gulmarg. He assured the Advisor that in coming days more such steps will be taken towards this endeavour.

The cleanliness drive started from Gulmarg club and concluded in children’s park where few dustbins were also donated by Rotary Club for the park.

Executive Officer Municipality Gulmarg, AD Tourism Gulmarg, SHO Gulmarg and other officers and service providers also participated in the drive.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print