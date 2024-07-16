Infiltration bid aimed to sabotaging peace, yatra: Army

Srinagar: Army on Monday said the fresh infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of frontier Kupwara district was aimed to sabotage peaceful atmosphere and ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir valley.

Speaking to reporters, N L Kurkarni, Commander 268 Brigade Keran Sector, said the operation Dhanush in which three infiltrators were killed was a “significant one”. He said the aim of the latest infiltration by terrorists was to sabotage peaceful atmosphere, and the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir Valley.

“For last few weeks there have been multiple intelligence inputs from various intelligence agencies with respect to the presence of terrorists in multiple launch pads opposite to Keran sector in the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district,” the Army Commander said.

He said on the intervening night of 13-14 July 2024, acting on credible inputs, multiple ambushes were laid along the appreciated route of infiltration.

“On July 14, the ambush teams observed movement of three terrorists through thick foliage, on own side of LoC. The infiltrating terrorists were challenged, resulting in intense fire fight. The intense fire fight led to the elimination of three hardcore foreign terrorist along with recovery of war like stores,” he said.

The Army said this successful intelligence based operation is yet another example of the close synergy between Indian Army, BSF and Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print