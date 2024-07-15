Traffic Advisory Issued

Srinagar: Traffic Police today issued advisory to facilitate 8th Muharram procession in the summer capital

“The 8th Muharram-ul-Harram (15th July-2024) procession shall be taken out from Guru Bazar upto Dalgate Srinagar which effects traffic movement on M.A Road and the adjacent areas. In order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, the traffic advisory is issued,” reads the advisory issued by Traffic police.

“There will be no movement of traffic from Karan Nagar towards Jehangir Chowk via Shaheed Gunj/Tankipora from 05:00 AM till 08:00 AM. There will be no movement of Traffic from Jahangir Chowk-M.A Road upto Dalgate-Badyari stretch from 05:00 AM till the culmination of the procession. Traffic coming from Batmaloo, Secretariat and Rambagh towards M.A Road shall be diverted towards Residency Road via Hari Singh High Street from 05:00 AM till the culmination of the procession.” It reads.

“Traffic coming from Rainawari-Nowpora shall be diverted at Mamta Hotel towards SRTC Bridge, Barbarshah-Kralkhud-HabbaKadal-Karan Nagar. Traffic coming from Khanyar-Ikhwan Chowk shall be diverted at SRTC Bridge towards Barbarshah-Kralkhud-Habba Kadal-Karan Nagar. Motorists from Nishat Shalimar and adjacent areas shall use Boulevard- Gupkar Road -Radio Kashmir-R.R.Road/Abdullah Bridge from onward journey from 05:00 AM till the culmination of the procession.” It reads further.

“Traffic Coming from Pantha Chowk-Sonwar shall be diverted at Radio Kashmir via Residency Road and Abdullah Bridge for onward journey, Tourists and locals from Nehru Park and adjacent areas shall use Nehru Park, Gupkar Road or Nishat – Fore Shore Road. General Public is requested to kindly avoid unnecessary movement from Karan Nagar towards Dalgate via M.A. Road on 15.07.2024 during the procession; to avoid any inconvenience. In case any assistance is required, citizens are requested to contact Traffic Police at the Traffic Police Control Room No. 103.” It reads further

