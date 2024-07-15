Traditional 8th Muharram procession begins from Guru Bazar, Sgr peacefully

Srinagar: For the second consecutive year, the J&K administration Monday allowed the 8th Muharram procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in which hundreds of mourners participated.

The procession will start at Guru Bazar and reach Dalgate via Budshah Kadal while passing through Moulana Azad road. The traditional procession, which had been barred for 35 years was allowed last year, the move welcomed by all sections including Shia leaders.

Permission was granted following the receipt of a request from the Yadgar-i-Hussaini committee and subsequent approval from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar and district administration.

“Seeing mourners mourning the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is indeed a good step. This procession was earlier banned. We have been allowed to take out Muharram procession since last year, which is a welcome move” said Naqib Abbas Baba from Srinagar.

Mudasir Wali, a volunteer from Yadgar-i-Hussaini committee said that securing a permission was full of challenges and their gathering is amid to be a part of mission of Imam Hussian (AS).

“We are thankful to the administration for allowing us to take the 8th Muharaham procession,” said a group of mourners.

The order issues by the administration, states that the participants are required to use only the left side of the road, keeping the right side open for emergency services and that the organizers must ensure that the procession concludes within the timeframe set by the administration, starting at 6 am hours from Guru Bazar, crossing Jehangir Chowk by 6:30 am and &K Bank Headquarters M.A. Road by 8 am.

It further reads, “key conditions for the procession include, no anti-national or anti-administration speeches or activities. Preservation of communal and sectarian harmony. Respect for state security and national symbols. No flags with provocative slogans or images related to banned organizations. Adherence to rules and avoidance of actions that could lead to law and order issues. Protection of government and public property. Cooperation with local police and security agencies. Uninterrupted traffic flow and accommodation for medical emergencies. Prohibition of drones and public address systems or loudspeakers.”

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Bhirdi while speaking to KNO, said that the mourners are conducting the procession in a very disciplined and peaceful manner. “There are always some conditions everywhere to ensure peaceful conduct of the Muharram procession. So far, the procession is being conducted in a very peaceful manner. Volunteers are cooperating with the police. We are always to facilitate the mourners,” he said, adding that “the message of police is that police is always ready to protect the people of Kashmir and ready to serve people anytime.”

About whether the administration will allow 10th Muharram procession, he said the permission part is taken care of by the district administration. “Once the permission is granted, we will ensure peaceful conduct of the procession,” he said. The IGP also distributed refreshments to the mourners.

Division Commissioner Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdhi told reporters that arrangements this year are better than last year. “Security forces and the local administration have played a great role to facilitate the Muharram procession,” he said. “Today’s peaceful procession is the dividend of the peace process.”

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohiudin Bhat said that Shia volunteers are playing a great role to ensure peaceful conduct of the 8th Muharram procession. “I was surprised to see the way the procession is being conducted.

All arrangements are in place from the administration side,” he said. It may be recalled that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred along with 72 companions in the battle of Karbala, Iraq some 1400 years ago as per Islamic calendar 10th of Muharram, 61 A.H—

