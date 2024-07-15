Police committed to ensure peace: SSP

Jammu: Anyone attempting to disturb peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi will be dealt with an iron hand, a senior police officer said on Sunday, as she visited the remote Chassana area of the district to review the security situation there.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma also said police are committed to providing a safe and secure atmosphere across the district that witnessed a major terror attack on June 9.

Nine people, including seven pilgrims, were killed and 41 injured when militants opened fire on a bus returning from the Shiv Khori temple near Teryath village in Reasi.

“Police are committed to ensuring peace and security in the region. Anyone attempting to disturb the peace and tranquillity will be dealt with an iron hand,” the SSP said, talking to officers and jawans during her visit to the Chasana police station and Malikote and Tulli Banna police posts.

She reviewed the security situation in the area, preparations to deal with anti-national elements and devise robust strategies to counter emerging challenges amid attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to revive militancy in the district.

The SSP thoroughly assessed the security dynamics of the region and reviewed the ongoing anti-terrorist operations, a police spokesperson said.

In addition to the security review, Sharma also rewarded the bravehearts who participated in last year’s Saab Gali operation in Chassana, acknowledging their courage and commitment. One militant was eliminated in the operation on September 4.

