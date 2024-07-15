Kejriwal lost 2 kg in prison, being monitored by AIIMS medical board, say Tihar sources

NEW DELHI: A day after the AAP claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg in prison, Tihar jail sources on Monday said he had only lost 2 kg and he was being regularly monitored by a medical board of AIIMS.

The sources said the jail administration has written to the Delhi government’s Home Department regarding the allegations levelled by AAP ministers and leaders, saying that such a narrative “confuses and misleads the public”.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that with this, the Tihar authorities have accepted that Kejriwal has lost weight.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print