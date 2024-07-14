Militant Attacks- Holding Pak Responsible Not Sufficient, Need Self-Introspection: Jitendra Singh

Kathua/Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said holding only Pakistan responsible for the recent spike in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir is not sufficient as he called for self-introspection to end illegal activities, which benefit terrorism in the Union Territory.

He said the government is implementing a new strategy, which includes deployment of army in the higher reaches to ensure that peace is restored within one week in Kathua, where five army personnel were killed and an equal number injured in an ambush by the terrorists on July 8.

“The recent terror incidents (in Jammu region) carried out by infiltrators from Pakistan is condemnable. But repeatedly saying that Pakistan has done this is not sufficient. We have to ask ourselves and inner-souls what we have done to end social evils which are benefitting terrorism,” the minister of state in the prime minister’s office told reporters in Kathua.

The minister was in Kathua, part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, for a ‘Public Darbar’ – his first after getting elected for the third term – to meet the public and resolve their issues. Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas and other officers were also present.

The terrorists carried out five attacks within a span of 30 days from June 9 in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts in otherwise peaceful Jammu region, killing 15 persons, including seven pilgrims and six security personnel and leaving many others injured. Five terrorists were also killed by the security forces.

“The government is already acting tough (against terrorism) but society has also its own responsibility. Repeating that they have come from Pakistan is not sufficient. Pakistan has been doing mischief since 1947 and will continue to do so. It will not listen but the question is what we are doing and we have to ask this to ourselves,” Singh said.

While warning the local terror facilitators of stern action, he urged the society to remain vigilant and join the government’ efforts to deal with the menace of terrorism in the region.

He said drug trafficking, illegal mining, bovine smuggling along with emerging new fashion of encroaching government and poor man’s land is a vicious cycle which somewhat facilitates terrorism and giving bad name to Kathua.

The minister said that he was in constant touch with the home ministry and also met Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi to discuss the prevailing security situation in Jammu in the aftermath of the recent attacks.

“When pressure mounted (on terrorists) in Kashmir, they shifted the focus to Jammu. Our effort was to bring in the army while paramilitary forces are already there. After the deployment of the army, a new strategy is being chalked out (to fight terrorism),” he said.

Singh said the army has taken over positions in the hills so that the terrorists are not able to carry out further attacks.

“Several other measures have also been taken and J&K Police are in full support. The Kathua SSP (senior superintendent of Police) has been camping in the hills for the past four days and the situation will be normal within a week,” he said.

Referring to the killing of a village defence guard (VDG) member in Dudu-Basantgarh in Udhampur in April by the terrorists, the minister said the people were demoralized but setting up of army posts there boosted their morale.

“The revival of VDG is in progress and they will be cared for better than previously,” he said.

Singh said terrorism is linked to illegal activities like drug abuse, which is ruining the lives of youth.

“Anybody linked with illegal crushers, unauthorised mining or land encroachment will not be spared, no matter how influential he thinks of himself or whatever public clout he thinks he enjoys,” he said.

The minister said nobody has a right to indulge in illegal mining and erode the foundations of our precious bridges like Keediyan Gandyal.

Similarly, nobody has the right to earn ill-gotten wealth by turning others’ children into drug addicts because tomorrow his own children may also fall prey to such addiction, Singh said.

“Exemplary and punitive action will be held out against those indulging in these crimes, irrespective of their political affiliations or so-called influence,” he warned.

The minister informed the local administration has acted against 25 illegal crushers and a fresh list of nearly a dozen such crushers is being prepared to take strict action against them as per the law.

Singh flagged the increasing incidents of cattle smuggling in the area, vowing to deal with the crime with an iron hand.

The minister said the journey of development undertaken by the Modi government has transformed the landscape of the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda parliamentary constituency in the last 10 years.

“Milestones of development can be seen at every two kilometres of the constituency,” he said.

Singh said the last decade of the Modi government was dedicated to overcoming shortcomings of the previous regimes.

“Now, the government is focussed on consolidating the gains of the past decade in its fresh term,” he pledged.

