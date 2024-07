Srinagar: The body of a youth, who jumped from Qamarwari Bridge into the river Jhelum, was retrieved after four days on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the body of Faid Fayaz, resident of Bemina Srinagar, who jumped into river Jehlum on 10th July has been retrieved.

He added that the body was found by SDRF, River police after hectic efforts for the last four days.

Meanwhile, police have taken up the investigation into the matter

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print