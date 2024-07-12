J&K’s CJ Among 2 Judges Recommended For Elevation To SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended incumbent Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotishwar Singh and Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court r Justice R Mahadevan for elevation to the apex court, filling vacancies left by recent retirements.

Originally hailing from Manipur, Justice N Kotiswar Singh was appointed as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 17 October 2011. On the formation of the High Court of Manipur, he was transferred as a Judge of that High Court from the Gauhati High Court and on 15 February 2023, he was appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“His appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular he will be the first Judge from the State of Manipur to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court,” the Collegium headed by CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud noted.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, the Collegium said, has an impeccable record, both in judicial capacity and in terms of the work which has been rendered by him on the administrative side, as the Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Considering the candidature of Mr Justice N Kotiswar Singh in terms of his judicial performance, administrative acumen, integrity and merit, the Collegium is of the view that he is eminently suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court,” reads the resolution passed by the Collegium as regards Justice Kotishwar, who is due to retire on 28 February 2025.

Justice R Mahadevan, presently the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, has also recommended for his judicial performance and suitability for the role.

These recommendations come in the wake of vacancies created by the retirements of Justice Aniruddha Bose on April 10, 2024, and Justice A S Bopanna on May 19, 2024.

“Being conversant with the work of Justice Mahadevan on the judicial side and as a senior Judge of the High Court, the Collegium is of the view that he is eminently suitable for appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court.”

As Justice Mahadevan belongs to a backward community from the State of Tamil Nadu, the Collegium said, his appointment will bring diversity to the Bench.

“The Collegium has taken due note of the fact that Mr Justice R Mahadevan ranks third in the order of presently serving judges of the Madras High Court including the Judges who have been posted as Chief Justices outside the Madras High Court. At this stage, the Collegium has given precedence to the candidature of Mr Justice R Mahadevan in order to give representation to the backward community.”

