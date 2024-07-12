JKP, Punjab Police, BSF Holds Coordination Conference In Kathua

Call For Inter-Agency Cooperation, Real-Time Information Sharing

Jammu: To bolster the security apparatus, and to focus on enhancing coordination & synergy among the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police, and Jammu and Kashmir Police a high-level coordination conference was held at the Conference Hall of DPL Kathua on Thursday.

According to a Police spokesperson the primary agenda of the meeting was to conduct a comprehensive review of the current security situation and to devise robust strategies to counter the challenges.

The meeting was attended by Special DG of BSF Western Command, Y.B. Khurania, DGP J&K, R.R Swain, DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, Spl DG, IS, R.N Dhoke, Spl DGP (Law and Order), Punjab, Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order), J&K, Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, IGsP BSF A.K Digambar, D.K Boora, DIG JSK Range, J&K Police, Dr Sunil Gupta, DIG Samba Kathua Range, BSF, S.S. Maan, DIG Border Range Punjab Rakesh Koushal, and other officers.

“The menace of border smuggling, narcotics, arms, and contraband was deliberated upon.”

The officials, the spokesperson said, reviewed recent seizures and intelligence inputs, identifying key smuggling routes and methods. The meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening checkpoints, increasing frisking operations, and enhancing the capabilities of canine units.

“The officers emphasized the importance of coordinated patrolling and the deployment of advanced technology, including drones and night-vision devices to monitor and secure the border effectively.”

The officers, he said, also stressed the need for inter-agency cooperation and real-time information sharing to dismantle the narcotics networks.

Following the presentation by DIG JSK Range, IG BSF Jammu, DIG BSF Gurdaspur, and SSP Pathankot, in-depth discussions were conducted addressing key security concerns, he said.

“In light of the discussions, several strategic initiatives were proposed to augment the security framework along the border. “

To foster better coordination and synergy between the BSF and Police forces of Punjab and J&K, the meeting recommended regular joint training sessions and drills, the spokesperson added.

