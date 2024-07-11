Senior High Court Advocate Nazir A Ronga Arrested

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police detained the chairman of the JK High Court Bar Association, Nazir Ahmad Ronga, following a midnight visit to his home in Srinagar, his family said on Thursday.

In a post on ‘X’, Ronga’s son, Umair Ronga, also an advocate at the Srinagar High Court, wrote, “My father, advocate N. A. Ronga, has just been arrested. At 1:10 am, a contingent of J&K Police arrived at our home and arrested him.”

Umair Ronga said that during a medical check-up this morning, the police informed him that his father had been booked under the PSA. “We were informed that he will be lodged in a jail in Jammu,” he said.

