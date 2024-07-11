NATO expresses concern over deepening Russia-China ties

WASHINGTON: NATO has voiced profound concern over China’s deepening relationship with Russia and accused Beijing of becoming a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine through its so-called “no limits” partnership with the country.

Leaders of the 32-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation said this in a statement following their meeting in Washington to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Council.

“The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values. The deepening strategic partnership between Russia and the PRC and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut and reshape the rules-based international order are a cause for profound concern,” said the Washington Summit Declaration.

