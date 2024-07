NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court judge Amit Sharma on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

The matter was listed before a division bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh after a change in the roster of judges dealing with such cases.

“List before another bench, of which Justice Sharma is not a member, on August 9,” Justice Singh said.

