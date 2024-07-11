Govt waives off Rs. 53.11 crore late payment surcharge for KDPCL consumers

Srinagar: In a major relief to domestic consumers, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has till date waived off Rs. 53.11 crore on account of late payment surcharge under Government’s Power Amnesty Scheme.

So far, 1.02 lakh domestic consumers have availed waiver benefit by paying their principal amount due to KPDCL under the Scheme which was announced in 2022 and later extended by the Government this year till March 31,2025.

In a statement released to the press today, a KPDCL spokesman urged the domestic consumers to take benefit of waiver on late payment surcharge and settle their long pending bills. “Domestic consumers are advised to approach their concerned Electric Subdivision to settle their bills. They can pay principal amount due to KPDCL in full or in equal instalments to claim the waiver,” he said, while reiterating that the scheme shall not be extended further beyond March 31, 2025.

In order to provide succour to the domestic consumers, KPDCL has so far collected a revenue of Rs.144 crore under the Power Amnesty Scheme, after forfeiting an amount of Rs.53.11 crore on account of late payment surcharge.

In order to facilitate the consumers, Power Amnesty Camps are also being held across all Electric Subdivisions of KPDCL. “There has been an overwhelming response to the scheme in these camps, with many consumers settling their bills. However, still a large number of consumers with huge outstanding dues are yet to approach the concerned Subdivisions for settling their bills,” he added.

The KPDCL spokesman further stated that as per the orders issued, KDPCL shall intensify electricity disconnections of all those domestic consumers who are not willing to avail benefits of the Power Amnesty Scheme.

