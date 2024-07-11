ED raids in Valmiki Development Corporation case unwarranted: D K Shivakumar

TUMAKURU (KARNATAKA): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has termed the Enforcement Directorate raids in the Valmiki Development Corporation case as unwarranted.

The ED on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple places allegedly linked to former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra and MLA Basanagouda Daddal in connection with the illegal money transfer case in state owned corporation.

The raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Raichur and Ballari as part of the probe into the alleged unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation from its bank accounts.

