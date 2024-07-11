ED arrests another accused in JKSSB SI exam paper leak case

Jammu: Nearly three weeks after arresting the alleged mastermind of the 2022 JKSSB Sub-Inspector recruitment exam paper leak, the Enforcement Directorate has nabbed another absconding accused and secured a five-day custody of him from a special court here, officials said on Thursday.

Anil Kumar, 31, a resident of Lahroda in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, was arrested by the ED-Jammu on Wednesday under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was produced in the court of special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), in Jammu this morning, officials said.

On June 24, the ED arrested 43-year-old Haryana native Yatin Yadav, the alleged kingpin of the leak.

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) sub-inspector recruitment exam was held on March 27, 2022 but the selected list of 1,200 candidates, along with 1,300 junior engineers and 1,000 finance account assistants. Was cancelled by the administration in July following allegations of paper leak and malpractice.

The CBI, which was handed over the case, had filed a charge sheet against 33 accused, including Yadav, on November 12, 2022. The ED case stems from the CBI FIR. (PTI)

