Appropriate action will be taken on complaints against schools demanding admission fee: Director School Edu

SRINAGAR- – The Director of School Education has stated that appropriate action will be taken on complaints against schools demanding admission fees.

Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussian said the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) in Jammu and Kashmir has issued directives to private schools to stop charging admission fees during the enrollment process.

This action follows numerous complaints from parents about schools violating the statute by demanding such fees, often without providing receipts.

The FFRC has warned that schools found guilty could face legal consequences, including possible de-recognition if they fail to comply.

He said that if any school will be found involved, action will be taken against them and if anyone will have gone more extreme then more stringent action will be taken against them.

He added that they will take a call on extension on summer vacation in case of any weather advisory.

