UNNAO (UP): Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said prima facie the bus, which was on its way to Delhi from Motihari in Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind.

