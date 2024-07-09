Nishat: CEO, SSCL inspects ongoing upgradation work

Srinagar: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL), Dr. Owais Ahmed today conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing projects being carried out as part of the Smart City Mission.

The focus of the inspection was on the upgradation and redevelopment of Nishat Bagh Precinct along with associated works, as well as the construction of Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park, which includes landscaping, drainage, and illumination works throughout Srinagar city.

The CEO closely monitored the progress of the projects. He emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of work on both the Nishat Precinct and Balidan Stambh projects.

Directives were issued to expedite the completion of the Nishat Precinct within the shortest possible timeframe. Additionally, while visiting the Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park, the CEO urged for an increase in the work speed and emphasized the completion of all remaining tasks, including landscaping, without any delays.

The SSCL team assured the CEO that the project works are being executed with a strong focus on ensuring high quality standards and timely completion. The dedicated efforts of the team are geared towards the successful execution of these transformative projects that will contribute to the beautification and enhancement of Srinagar city.

The CEO SSCL was accompanied by the officials including the Addl. CEO and GM of Planning and Urban Designing, Executive Engineers, and other officials from the Engineering and Planning departments.

