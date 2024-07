BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against the manager of One8 Commune, a restaurant

co-owned by cricket star Virat Kohli, and four other establishments for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours, police said on Tuesday.

A special drive was conducted on July six following complaints that many restaurants and pubs in central Bengaluru were operating beyond the stipulated closing time of 1 am, they said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print