CB Files First Chargesheet Against 3 Punjab Based Gangsters; Three Still At Large

JAMMU: Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed the first chargesheet against three Punjab based gangsters who were involved in the gruesome murder of PSI Deepak Sharma of J&K Police at GMC Kathua.

PSI Deepak Sharma, who was posted at Police Station Ramnagar Samba, was part of a trap team which was deployed at GMC Kathua on April 2, 2024, attained martyrdom fighting the gangsters involved in Akshay Murder case of police station Ramnagar.

While the main accused Vasudev alias Shunnu was killed in the same encounter but his five associates succeeded in fleeing from the spot.

The initial investigation was conducted by Police Station Kathua for about one month and thereafter the case was transferred by PHQ J&K to SCW Crime Branch Jammu.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by Special DGP Crime Deepak Kumar, IPS under the chairmanship of Sandeep Mehta, SSP, SCW CB Jammu to probe this case.

After hectic efforts the team succeeded in arresting three hardcore gangsters from Punjab namely Himanshu Bassi of Nawashaher, Teja of SBS Nagar and Jasvir Singh alias Baba of SBS Nagar Punjab.

The team remained in close contact with their Punjab Police counterparts and with the leads provided by SCW Jammu Punjab police could track another dreaded accused in this case from Jallandhar namely Rohit Kumar alias Makhan, resident of RS Pura Jammu who was evading arrest in half a dozen cases. His custody will be taken shortly by SCW Jammu from Punjab Police for further questioning.

Preliminary chargesheet was filed today in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) , Kathua against the three accused persons as the investigation has been completed in respect of these three accused and the offences against these accused were proved. These three accused are presently in judicial lock up, a spokesperson of the SCW, Jammu said.

He said, since three more accused persons are required in the case, further investigation shall continue till all the culprits are arrested.

