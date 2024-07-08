Hopeful of attracting investment in J&K through film industry: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the book titled “The Swinging 70s: The Stars, Style and Substance in Hindi Cinema” edited by Ms Nirupama Kotru and Sh Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri, in Srinagar, today.

The Lt Governor, in his address, congratulated the editors- Ms Nirupama Kotru and Sh Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri- and publisher, Om Books for bringing out the excellent book.

“Cinema is not just about entertainment and business. It is a powerful tool for social change. Through path-breaking commercial films and famous works of parallel cinema, our filmmakers have tried to strike a balance between entertainment and social responsibility. It reflects cultural ethos and have always played an important role in nation-building,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the book will act as a gateway for the readers to revisit the 70s era of Hindi Cinema.

Speaking on the special bond Jammu Kashmir shares with the majestic world of cinema, the Lt Governor said the films and theatre have always played a key role in socio-economic transformation.

He also highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration to revive the film ecosystem in J&K.

“The filmmakers are returning to the valley. The rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, world class facilities and augmented film-related infrastructure have positioned Jammu Kashmir as the most favourite film shooting destination,” the Lt Governor said.

He said that J&K Film Policy has created a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT and administrative assistance to ease film making in Jammu Kashmir by setting up Single Window Cell to grant permission for shooting films, preferably within 2 to 4 weeks.

The revival of film shooting and return of cinema halls have created entrepreneurial opportunities for the talented youth of Jammu Kashmir. We are hopeful of attracting investment in Jammu Kashmir through the film industry to generate greater job creation and it will also play a major role in promoting tourism, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the people to support the government in its efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous Jammu Kashmir.

“The Swinging 70s” brings together a collection of essays that celebrate the myriad dimensions of the era of 70’s– the fashion, the music, the different genres of films, the iconic stars and the unheard stories of behind the scenes.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh RR Swain DGP; Sh Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Sh Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Culture Department; senior officials, editors and publishers of the Book, eminent literary personalities, and a large gathering of Art and film lovers were present on the occasion.

