Rs.2,118 cr RDSS works set to transform LT Network: KPDCL

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) today sought public support in execution and time-bound completion of ongoing works under the premier loss reduction scheme of RDSS in the power sector.

All 13 packages in 10 districts of Kashmir Division stand awarded with 05 KPDCL packages registering close to 40% achievement.

In a press statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the Union Ministry of Power aims to improve the quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to the consumers through an efficient distribution system. “Loss reduction works include installation of Steel Tubular Poles, impregnable LT-AB cable and creation of new DT substations,” he added.

The spokesman further stated that all 13 packages worth Rs.2,118 crore stand awarded and work commenced on ground. ‘While 5 packages of three Divisions of Srinagar and one each of Budgam & Baramulla Districts is being executed by KPDCL, 4 packages each of North/Central Kashmir (Bandipora, Kupwara, Ganderbal & ED IV Srinagar) & South Kashmir (Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam & Shopian) are being executed by the premier power sector Corporations like NTPC and Powergrid,” the spokesman said, adding that timeline for completion of RDSS works has been fixed up to 2025 with sunset date of 2026.

Seeking public support in timely execution of loss reduction works, the KPDCL spokesman identified hassle-free installation of steel poles and DT substations as key elements for turning around the LT distribution network. “KPDCL in close coordination with District Administrations resolve issues which crop up while laying of loss reduction network,” he said, while urging civil society members to cooperate with Turnkey Contractors working at sites.

To tide over huge AT&C losses on account of meter bypass by way of hooking on bare conductor and exceeding of sanctioned load, KPDCL has flagged installation of aerial-bunched insulated cable under the flagship scheme. “With installation of LT-AB cable and smart metering under RDSS, KPDCL will be able to reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply to its consumers,” the spokesman added.

Highlighting the challenges faced by KPDCL in replacing the existing power infrastructure under the Government’s modernization programme, the spokesperson stated that close monitoring of its own packages as well as that of NTPC and Powergrid are being monitored on fortnightly basis.

