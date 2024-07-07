LG urges people to celebrate diversity in art

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Musical Harmony event organised by Koshur Raag, in association with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, at Srinagar today.

In his address, the Lt Governor called upon the people to celebrate diversity in art, culture and literary field, which is the source of India’s greatness.

“Art and culture connect and inspire the society. It should be seen as a thread connecting the past with the future,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the artists to affirm and promote the cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir. It should be our resolve to make the priceless artistic heritage of J&K prosperous and elevate it to the global stage, he said.

He commended the Koshur Raag for its endeavours to promote Kashmiri cultural heritage through music and other art forms.

“India’s culture is rich and diverse and always guided the society to embrace and celebrate cultural roots to fulfill their dreams and aspirations”, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the artists for making significant contribution in their respective fields.

He also highlighted the important role of the artists in spreading the message of unity, harmony and peace in the society.

The musical evening witnessed the soulful performances by maestros like Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, Sh Munir Ahmad Mir, Ms Sunayana Kachroo and other legendary and young artists from Jammu Kashmir.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Sh Arvind Mattoo, Founder, Koshur Raag; senior officials, members of Koshur Raag and eminent artists from Jammu Kashmir were present on the occasion.

Padma Shri Dr SP Varma; Dr Farooq Abdullah, former Member of Parliament and prominent citizens from different walks of life were also present.

