Promotion of skill development in J&K: CS lays out steps to create enabling ecosystem

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Haryana, Dr Raj Nehru, specially invited to share his knowledge and expertise regarding establishment of SVSU besides discussing the ways and means of nurturing skill environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Present in the meeting were Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), MD, Skill Development Mission, Director, SDD, Labour Commissioner, Secretary, Technical Board and other concerned officers while Jammu based officers participated virtually.

Chief Secretary laid stress on vigrous promotion of skill development in the UT by creating an enabling ecosystem. He elucidated the broad steps to be taken in anticipation of making the environment feasible for flourishing skill development in the region. In order to make any such academic or vocational pursuit successful it is imperative for the administration to first create genuine platform for it in the shape of necessary policies and regulations governing it, he added.

Atal Dulloo said that the same should be followed by establishment of model institutions imparting training or education in this trade or vocation. He added that it is the outcome of these institutions that prepare ground for other private players to make inroads and take this field to new heights.

Chief Secretary cited the examples of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural fields to buttress his reflections made during this meeting. He advocated framing of a similar strategy as that of above professions and called SVSU an earnest step in this direction.

Atal Dulloo encouraged the stakeholders including the Secretary, SDD to pay a visit to this Skill University to have a fair idea about the future course of action. He also beckoned the University authorities to handhold the J&K administration in making better plans and points of action to promote holistic skilling of the youth of J&K.

VC, SVSU, Raj Nehru, presented a broad historical background of the University providing detailed insights into its working.

It was informed that the University aims at nurturing skill development in candidates right from KG to PG level. Besides, the curriculum for each course had been designed and developed in consultation with the concerned Industrial set-up itself.

It was added that the courses are outcome driven with focus on mapping all its programs as per industry needs to ensure that students are equipped with competencies required for employment, self employment and career advancement with horizontal and vertical mobility options aligned to NSQF and NCrF framework.

