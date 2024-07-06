NC ready for polls: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah today said that his party is ready for assembly polls and any decision regarding pre-poll alliance will be taken by the party President Dr Farooq Abdullah

He was talking to media persons at the end of the two day Working Group (WG) meeting of the party here. “The Working Group meeting mainly focused on the preparations for assembly polls. Other issues were also discussed,” Omar said.

Asked whether NC will form any pre-poll alliance with I.N.D.I.A bloc partners or not, he said,” A decision in this regard will be taken by the party President Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab. The Working Group has requested and authorised him to take such a decision.”

To a question whether assembly polls will be held in time or delayed Omar said there should not be any doubt regarding timely election this time. “ Supreme Court has directed Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold assembly polls in J&K by September 30. Prime Minister sahab during the Yoga Day function in Srinagar assured people assembly polls soon and the formation of the government. Union Home Minister has also stated that the polls will be conducted as per the deadline set by the Supreme Court. ECI has started the process for the elections. If Prime Minister during his speech in Parliament referred to polls in three states and did not mention J&K, that does not mean the elections will not be held here. Prime Minister will not every time refer to J&K assembly polls,” Omar said.

The NC Vice President said that BJP should change its attitude in Parliament. The party leaders are behaving as if they have bagged 400 seats and not 240. He in this connection referred to cutting of portion of speeches of NC MP Aga Ruhullah and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

He said that in a democracy, everyone should have the right to speak, provided they do not use abusive or inappropriate language.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by NC after the Working Group meeting said, “The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Working Group convened once again at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, for a second consecutive day. The esteemed party president Dr Farooq Abdullah presided over the meeting.

In attendance were the party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah, the General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior Leader Abdul Rahim Rather and Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, along with other distinguished invitees.

“In the marathon meeting, the members engaged in in-depth discussions on a wide range of issues, with a primary focus on the upcoming assembly elections and organisational matters. The members of the Working Group also discussed pressing issues of public importance,” the press release added.

