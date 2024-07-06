ECI Calls Poll Preparation Meeting With J&K DEOs On July 10

Jammu: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled a meeting with District Election Officers (DEOs) on July 10. As per a notification issued in this context by the Joint CEO, J&K, the meeting, that will be held through video conferencing mode, will address key election preparations, including issues from district-level political parties, updates on Electoral Registration Officers, Booth Level Officers’ deployment, and house-to-house verifications.

Discussions will also focus on improving the electoral roll and Electors Photo Identity Cards, and preparing an integrated draft roll. District Election Officers have been accordingly directed to submit the status reports by July 9, 2024.

On June 20, the poll-body had ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory.

On December 11 last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission of India to hold assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir by September 30.

On June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that preparations have begun for assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir elect their representatives at the local level, through them you find ways to solve problems, what can be better than this? Therefore, now the preparations for the Assembly elections have also started. The time is not far when you will elect the new government of Jammu and Kashmir with your votes. That day will also come soon when Jammu and Kashmir will once again make its future better as a state,” he had said

