HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy will meet here on Saturday to resolve pending issues related to bifurcation of undivided Andhra.

The meeting will take place at the government’s Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan here this evening.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014, following the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

