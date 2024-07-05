No Let Up In Scorching Heat In Valley, Srinagar Records 35.7°C

Srinagar: Srinagar recorded season’s hottest day on Thursday with the maximum temperature touching to 35.7°C. Coupled with sweltering heat and humid weather conditions, the scorching weather affected the normal life.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that the day temperature in Srinagar recorded at 35.7°C a notch more than the previous day’s maximum of 36.6°C recorded after 25-years. It was 7.9°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The Maximum temperature in Srinagar at 37°C was recorded on July 9, 1999 and 35.5°C during the year 2005 and 2006. However, Srinagar had witnessed the hottest day at 38.3°C in 1946, the MeT office said.

There was a slight improvement in the day temperature at the picnic spot of south Kashmir’s Kokernag after experiencing the hottest day on Wednesday at 33.3°C was recorded today at 33.0°C. Today’s maximum temperature was the second highest since 1993.

The frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara recorded at 35.2°C which was 5.2°C above normal for the place, while Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a maximum of 32.8°C and it was 5.3°C above normal.

Pahalgam recorded the maximum temperature at 30.0°C and it was 5.3°C above normal for the tourist spot of south Kashmir while Gulmarg had 25.3°C which was 4.8°C above normal of 20.5 recorded the previous day.

The MeT office predicted an intermittent spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places with isolated heavy rain over Jammu Division during the next 24 hours .

It said that there is a Possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy showers/rainfall at few places during July 4 and 6 while on July 7 a spell of intermittent light to moderation or thundershower will occur at many places.

Hot and Humid weather with Possibility of spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places of Jammu Division towards late night /early morning and spell of rain/thundershower at few places of Kashmir Division during July 8 to 10, the MeT office said.

It has also issued an advisory that the inclimate weather may cause flash floods, landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at few vulnerable places during July 5-6. Few Low lying areas may experience temporary water logging conditions.

There is a possibility that a few places may experience moderate thunderstorms or lightning during the period, the MeT office.

Meanwhile, Jammu recorded a maximum of 33.0°C on Thursday. It was 3.0°C below normal for the winter capital of J&K. Jammu also received 5.6mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print