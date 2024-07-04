Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks Central govt’s support for Andhra Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and sought the Union government’s support for crucial proposals for the state’s development.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a vital partner in the BJP-led NDA government, sought enhanced assistance for Andhra Pradesh if the special category status cannot be granted to the state, sources said.

The TDP chief, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, also held talks with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal on state-specific issues.

