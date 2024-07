NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its last stage, and a multi-pronged strategy has been adopted to destroy the remaining terror network.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister emphasised that terror incidents have declined in the Union Territory in the last 10 years.

Terror and separatism are ending and the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are leading this fight, he said.

