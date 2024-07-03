China has developed spy bases in Cuba, says US think tank

WASHINGTON: China has developed multiple spy facilities in Cuba, less than 100 miles from Florida, according to a US think-tank report.

“China has historically lacked access to ground stations in North America. Accessing installations in Cuba could help close that gap,” Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a think-tank, said in a report which gives satellite images from the region.

Cuban facilities would also provide the ability to monitor radio traffic and potentially intercept data delivered by US satellites as they pass over highly sensitive military sites across the southern United States, CSIS said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print