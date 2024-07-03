Army chief reviews security situation along LoC in J-K

POONCH/JAMMU: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, exhorting the troops to remain steadfast to meet all security challenges, officials said.

This was his first visit to the Jammu region after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, and it assumes significance in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and massive anti-terror operations underway, especially in hilly districts.

The Army chief reached Jammu in the morning and flew to the border district of Poonch to review the security situation and operational preparedness along the LoC, the officials said.

