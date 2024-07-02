Opposition upset as first time non-Congress leader became PM for third term: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked NDA MPs to follow parliamentary rules and conduct, and learn from senior members about the best practices, comments that came a day after the ruling alliance accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of making a “most irresponsible” speech.

Addressing a meeting of NDA MPs, Modi said the opposition is upset as for the first time a non-Congress leader, that too a “chai-wala”, has become prime minister for a third straight term, sources said.

Highlighting his humble origins, he took an apparent jibe at the Nehru-Gandhi family saying that its members used to be prime minister and gave little recognition to those from outside their fold, the sources said.

