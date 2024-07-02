No transfer of officials engaged in voter revision

SRINAGAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned transfer of officials engaged in revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir during the revision period, which would start on July 25 with publication of draft electoral rolls and culminate on August 20.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of Jammu & Kashmir and three poll-bound States, the Commission has directed that no officials connected with the exercise of revision of electoral rolls like District Election Officers, Deputy D istrict Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers etc.

should be transferred from their places of posting without the prior concurrence of the Election Commission during the special summary revision in the State/Union Territory.

