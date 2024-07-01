People Of J&K Making Local Products Global: PM Modi

Says Snow Peas From Pulwama Started Reaching London, Has ‘Opened New Doors For Prosperity’

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has achieved last month is an example for people across the country as first consignment of snow peas was sent to London from Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said and underscored the people of J&K are making local products global.

Speaking at his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Modi said Jammu and Kashmir achieved a big milestone when the first consignment of snow peas was sent to London from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last month.

“What Jammu and Kashmir has achieved last month is an example for people across the country. The first consignment of snow peas was sent to London from Pulwama here. Some people got the idea… why not bring the exotic vegetables grown in Kashmir onto the world map! And lo and behold… Abdul Rashid Mir of Chakura village was the first to come forward for this. He started growing snow peas by integrating the land of other farmers of the village and within no time, snow peas started reaching London from Kashmir. This success has opened new doors for the prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no dearth of such unique products in our country. You must share such products with #myproductsmypride. I will also touch upon this topic in the upcoming ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” the PM said during the programme.

The Prime Minister’s comments on the topic were posted by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on X (formerly Twitter) with a photograph of the edible species.

The snow pea is an edible pod pea with flat pods and thin pod walls. It is eaten whole, with both the seeds and the pod, while it is unripe.

“Snow and sugar snap peas are an excellent source of vitamin C, providing 100 percent of your daily needs in just 3.5 ounces (100 grams). Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant associated with impressive health benefits, such as reduced heart disease risk and improved blood pressure control and immunity”, experts said.

Meanwhile, he said, “This month the whole world celebrated the 10th Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and zeal. I too participated in the yoga program organised in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In Kashmir, along with the youth, sisters and daughters also participated enthusiastically in Yoga Day. As the celebration of Yoga Day is progressing, new records are being made”, PM Modi said, adding, “For the first time in Saudi Arabia, a woman, Al Hanouf Saad ji, led the common yoga protocol. This is the first time a Saudi woman has instructed a main yoga session. This time in Egypt, a photo competition was organized on Yoga Day. The pictures of lakhs of people performing yoga on the banks of the Nile River, on the beaches of the Red Sea and in front of the pyramids became very popular. Myanmar’s Maravijaya Pagoda Complex, famous for its Marble Buddha Statue, is world famous. Here too, a splendid Yoga Session was organized on the 21st of June. A special camp was organized for Divyang children in Bahrain. A memorable Yoga Session was also held at Galle Fort, famous for its UNESCO heritage site in Sri Lanka. People also did Yoga at the Observation Deck in New York, USA. The President of Marshall Islands also participated in the Yoga Day program organized there on a large scale for the first time. A grand Yoga Day program was also organized in Thimpu, Bhutan, in which my friend Prime Minister Tobgay also participated. That is, we all saw panoramic views of people doing Yoga in every corner of the world. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the friends who participated on Yoga Day. And then there is this long standing request of mine. We do not have to make Yoga just a one-day practice. You should do Yoga regularly. You will certainly feel positive changes in your life by doing this.”

