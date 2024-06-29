Reviews Special Summary Revision: CEO meets recognised political parties of J&K

Seeks Their Cooperation For Updated Electoral Roll

Jammu: Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, P K Pole on Friday convened a meeting with representatives of various recognised political parties of the Union Territory at Nirvachan Bhawan, Jammu as part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls.

The political parties were briefed about rationalisation of polling stations, location changes, AMF in polling stations and related issues. They were apprised of roll updation via Form 6, , Form 7 and Form 8. It was informed that form 6 is exclusively for registration of new electors, Form 6A for inclusion of name in electoral roll by an overseas elector, Form 6B for capturing adhaar number by existing electors while Form-7 for objection to proposed inclusion/deletion of name in existing electoral roll with a slight modification that a provision of attaching death certificate has been incorporated. Similarly, Form 8 is for correction in electoral roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC and marking of a person with disability.

The Chief Electoral Officer, while addressing the representatives, sought their cooperation to further improve the overall health and purity of electoral rolls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the citizens can verify and make changes/corrections in their electoral details by logging onto the National Voters’ Service Portal. Besides, the registered voters should also check their enrolment status.

Pole underscored the robustness of the summary revision while highlighting the transparency of the entire process. He urged upon the political parties to co-operate with the district administrations so that an accurate and updated Electoral Roll for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir can be prepared.

A similar meeting with the registered unrecognised political parties shall be held separately.

