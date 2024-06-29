BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly elections: Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday slammed the BJP for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against him and claimed that the saffron party will be wiped out from the state after the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing JMM workers at his residence, Soren said there would be a “revolt against those who plotted the conspiracy” to confine him in jail and “people of Jharkhand would not spare the BJP”.

“Time has come to put the last nail in BJP’s coffin. In coming days, the BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand,” the JMM executive president said.

