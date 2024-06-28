Police attaches 5 properties

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla attached properties worth Rs 1 crore belonging to five Pakistan-based terror handlers in Baramulla.
Police after obtaining attachment order passed by Hon’ble Court Baramulla, attached properties (9 Kanals) land worth Rs 1 crore belonging to five Pakistan-based terror handlers. The terror handlers have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Ahmad resident of Tilgam, Mehraj-ud-din Lone son of Fata Mohd resident of Khargam, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo son of Gh Ahmad resident of Tilgam, Ab Rehman Bhat son of Mohd Subhan resident of Wanigam Payeen & Ab Rashid Lone son of Gh Mohiuddin resident of Satreseeran.
The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 under section 2/3 EIMCO Act,7/25 Indian Arms Act,13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri.
The properties were identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities.
