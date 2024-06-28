MVD Bandipora acts tough against traffic voilater, 23 vehicles challaned, 39 Blacklisted

Bandipora: Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) Bandipora on Friday took decisive action against traffic violators and challaned 23 vehicles besides blacklisted and issued notices for suspension of RC/RP of many vehicles.

The enforcement and checking operation was conducted by a team of MVD led by ARTO Bandipora Anis Ahmad.

The team challened 23 vehicles during the checking at various points.

Drivers were also provided with road safety awareness and guidance on necessary measures while on the road.

In addition, ARTO Bandipora issued notices for the suspension of registration certificates (RC) and route permits (RP) to 52 vehicle owners who had unpaid pending challans. Moreover, 39 vehicles were blacklisted for various violations.

ARTO, Anis Ahmad said, the initiative aimed to enhance road safety and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations. Anis Ahmed emphasized that such enforcement drives would continue to maintain discipline on the roads and reduce the incidence of traffic violations.

He also highlighted the importance of public cooperation in maintaining road safety and urged road users to adhere to traffic rules, pay their pending fines promptly, and ensure their vehicles are compliant with all regulations.

