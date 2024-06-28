Lt Governor flags off the first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji Pilgrims

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of devotees for the pilgrimage to the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, today.

The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe, blessed, and spiritually enriching journey.

“May the blessings of Baba Amarnath Ji bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone’s life,” the Lt Governor said.

Amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras, the first batch of 4603 Yatris was flagged off for the holy Cave Shrine from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu base camp in a cavalcade of 231 light and heavy vehicles.

Eminent spiritual leaders; heads of religious organizations; public representatives; senior officers of Civil Administration, Police, Security Forces and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, prominent citizens, and devotees in large number were present on the occasion.

