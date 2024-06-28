Govt’s quest to address security concerns should not be at cost of ‘trampling’ rights: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: The Centre’s quest to address security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir should not come at the cost of “trampling constitutional rights and eroding” the very rule of law, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday.

Her remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain on Sunday said that locals, who are found supporting foreign terrorists will be dealt with under the Enemy Agents Ordinance, which is much harsher than the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Jammu Kashmir police’s recent decision of invoking the draconian Enemy Ordinance Act from the Maharaja’s era against its own citizens on mere suspicion of abetting & aiding militants isnt only deeply concerning but a major breach of justice,” the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K, said in a post on X.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print