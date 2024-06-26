Youth are catalysts of change: Sinha

Sonamarg: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides’ UT-level Camporee at International Youth Hostel, Sonamarg.

In his address, the Lt Governor highlighted the exemplary contribution of Scouts and Guides in nation-building.

“Our Scouts and Guides are epitome of selfless service, discipline, dedication and leadership. They are a living example of value of unity in diversity and working diligently for equity and inclusion in the society” the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the Young Cadets, the Lt Governor lauded the Scouts and Guides for their commitment and dedication towards community services and strengthening the Scouts & Guides movement in Jammu Kashmir.

“Youth are the catalysts of change. They have made the Scouts & Guides movement a powerful source of strength and resilience for future generations and shaping a better future for society as a whole,” he said.

The Lt Governor urged all the Scouts & Guides to dream, set new goals and relentlessly pursue it.

“You are the future leaders and change-makers. Your energy, creativity, and determination will propel the journey of growth of Jammu Kashmir. Embrace every opportunity to learn, lead, and serve with distinction,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also felicitated the Rajya Puraskar awardee Bharat Scouts & Guides, Rovers and Rangers.

On the occasion, Scouts and Guides from different regions also shared their learning and experience in the camp.

Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Subash Chander Chhibber, Director, Youth Services & Sports; Ms Gulshan Ara, Joint Administrative Officer, Bharat Scouts & Guides, senior officials, Guide Captains, Instructors, Scouts and Guides were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print