Bandipora Ex MLA Nizamuddin Bhat disassociates self from People’s Conference

Srinagar: Senior leader and from MLA from Bandipora Nizamuddin Bhat has disassociated himself from Sajad Lone led People’s Conference. Bhat confirmed that he has disassociated himself from the party with “dignity and respect”He said that when he joined the party he was not actively involved. “I was appointed as chairman of party’s Parliamentary Board, but when Sajad Lone declared his candidature for Lok Sabha polls, he didn’t consult the board and announced the decision on his own. I was virtually insulted,” Bhat said.He further said that still he supported to his best in the election and when there was core group meeting yesterday, he was not invited, which was a humiliation on him. “No conscientious person will tolerate such humiliation. So I am no more with the party,” he added. He said that he disassociated from the party with dignity and respect, he has no complaint. “These two instances led to the decision of me parting ways with the party,” he said.The decision of him parting ways comes at a time when party faced defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls for which Sajad Lone was party’s candidate from Baramulla constituency. Sajad Lone lost to independent candidate Er Rashid by a huge margin and was placed at number 3 after former chief minister Omar Abdullah who was National Conference candidate for Baramulla seat—

