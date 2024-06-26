Babar Qadri Murder Case: Mian Qayoom arrested for questioning: SIA

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu and Kashmir today arrested Mian Abdul Qayoom son of Mian Abdul Rahim resident of Bulbul Bagh Barzulla, Srinagar in a case pertaining to murder of Babar Qadri.
Qadri, a resident of Zahid Pora Hawal, who was seriously injured upon being fired upon from close range at his residence by the terrorists on 24 September 2020 evening was declared dead on arrival at SKIMS Soura.
The case FIR No. 62/2020 was initially registered under section 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 16,18 UAPA at Police Station Lal-Bazar, Srinagar and section 302 IPC was invoked accordingly, said a spokesman of SIA.
Srinagar Police had filed first chargesheet before the hon’ble Special UAPA Court Srinagar against six accused persons on 06.05.2021 and further investigation in the case continued.
During further investigation, searches were conducted on 24 August 2022 by Police at three (03) locations of leading advocates including premises of Mian Abdul Qayoom. Searches were carried out on the strength of warrant issued by the Hon’ble Special UAPA Court Srinagar.
The case was later transferred to SIA Kashmir on 24 July 2023.
During investigation, based on the strength of material witnesses, technical and other corroborative evidences Mian Abdul Qayoom has been arrested in the case for his sustained custodial questioning, added the spokesman.
