Run bulldozers on drugs-linked pubs, make Pune narcotics-free: Shinde to cops after viral video

MUMBAI/PUNE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday spoke to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures flouting building rules.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Mumbai said Shinde directed the police to initiate renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city and use bulldozers against illegal structures linked to narcotic substances.

Pubs in the state’s second largest city came into focus over the past 48 hours after a video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road, showed some youths with a drugs- like substance.

