Mirwaiz Umar visits Bohri Kadal, Sgr, expresses solidarity with fire affected, hails Admin, police role

Srinagar Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday visited the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar to express solidarity with the fire affected families and also with the management of the historic Bazar Masjid that was turned into ashes in the devastating blaze. Mirwaiz hailed the administration and police role and called for collective efforts of administration, business class and youth for reconstruction of the gutted houses, shopping complex and the masjid.Talking to reporters ,Mirwaiz said it was very unfortunate to see that huge destruction had taken place due to the devastating blaze on Monday.“It is shocking and sad to see the historic Bazar Masjid turning into heaps of rubble due to the blaze. I spoke to locals of the area and came to know that a shopping complex and dozens of houses were gutted in the incident,” Mirwaiz said.He said that locals told him that police played a big role and helped firemen to douse the flames. “Locals also told me that fire tenders reached the spot late but that’s an administrative matter. I believe administration, masjid managements, business class, youth and locals need to come forward for a collective effort so that the lost property is again reconstructed in a nice manner,” Mirwaiz said and expressed solidarity with the affected families and shopkeepers. Pertinent to mention is that Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohiduin Bhat and SSP Srinagar Ashish Mishra were present at Bohri Kadal area till late night

