Yatra 2024: DHSK conducts tour along Pahalgam Axis

PAHALGAM: On the directions of Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today conducted an extensive tour from Chandanwari Base Camp Hospital to Sheshnag Base Camp Hospital.

During the tour, the DHSK inspected health care facilities established along Pahalgam axis in view of upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. He inspected facilities at Base Hospital Chandanwari, Mid Pissu, Pissu Top, Mid Zojibal, Zojibal, Nagakoti and Base Hospital Sheshnag.

The Director, during the tour, held detailed review of health facilities in terms of availability of staff, infrastructure, drugs, equipment & other logistics required for smooth functioning of health care services.

In addition to this, he took review of transit and static oxygen booth sites and gave directions regarding strengthening of medical facilities along the new route from Chandanwari to Pissu top. Space for additional oxygen booths was also outlined by the Director during the tour.

The Director highlighted that a predefined checklist tool has been devised by the Directorate to check status of target achievement as per the mandate of health care facilities en-route.

During the visit, the DHSK also outlined various gaps and gave onspot directions to the concerned officers for their redressal. He directed the officers to apprise the status of target achievements on daily basis.

During the tour he also interacted with the deputed advance staff and appreciated their efforts of delivering health care services in such terrain. He stressed them to continue performing duties and leave no stone unturned while delivering health care services to the yatris during upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

