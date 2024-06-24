Srinagar recognised as ‘World Craft City’

SRINAGAR: ) Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has been officially recognised as a ‘World Craft City’ by the World Crafts Council, an official spokesman said here.

The recognition would boost the handloom and handicraft sector, which will benefit tourism and infrastructure development, the spokesman said.

“This prestigious honour underscores the city’s rich heritage and the exceptional skills of its artisans whose dedication and artistry have earned global acclaim,” the spokesman said Sunday evening.

